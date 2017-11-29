Wichita Shooters Academy to host an active shooter training

When seconds count police and first responders are minutes away.

That's why active shooter training is gaining more attention so people know what to do.

Wichita Shooters Academy, along with Texas Lawshield are hosting a seminar next Thursday.

Dennis Taylor, with Wichita Shooters Academy, said with recent cases of active shootings it's important to stay informed and know what to do.

"Speakers there will be law enforcement and attornies because a lot folks don't understand there is a possible legal aftermath," Taylor said.

Many who are attending like, Woody Boyd, said with all the violence going on everyone should be prepared.

"If something happens how should I react and I want to have the information on what I should and shouldn't do," Boyd said.

Ted Knox, the owner of Texas Knifeworks and Guns, is not only encouraging his clients to attend but also other business owners.

"Absolutely, I think all business owners should attend," Knox said. "I think just for awareness, people in the community should attend it."

The seminar will take place December 7th at Lamar Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Those who plan to attend need to register before December 6th. and pay a small fee.

It's $5 for Texas Lawshield members and $10 for non members.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved



