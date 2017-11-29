Duncan police investigating double homicide - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Duncan police investigating double homicide

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK(RNNTexoma) -

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Duncan.

DPD were called to a home at 1407 Mimosa Ave around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. No information about the victims has been released.

Police are questioning people, and are getting a warrant to look inside the house.

