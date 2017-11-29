WFPD investigating armed robbery at Carter's children's clothing store

Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday at a children's clothing store.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Carter's in the Quail Creek Shopping Plaza.

Officers say an older white man between his late 30's and 50's entered the store and pretended to look around.

Police say he than pulled out a gun and demanded money before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the incident and there were no other customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police are not sure if the suspect fled the scene on foot or in a car. They are checking other stores nearby for surveillance video.

