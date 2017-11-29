WFPD investigating armed robbery at Carter's children's clothing store

Around 10:14 a.m. the deputy checked on a subject in the 3900 block of F.M. 367. Officials said the subject took off running and crossed a fence and entered a pasture in the area.
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.
A Wichita Falls man is raising money to help his cousin's family say their goodbyes in Mexico after his cousin was shot and killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
BNSF Railway will begin replacing tracks on both the north and southbound crossings located on Sheppard Access Road. north of Airport Drive under the TX-325 Spur.
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.
