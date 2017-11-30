5th graders put arts on display at The Forum - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

5th graders put arts on display at The Forum

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The arts, everything from dance to design and artwork were spotlighted at The Forum on Thursday night. The 5th Grade Art Expo took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening

Students at Fain Elementary School in Wichita Falls were given the task to show what the arts offer the community. Their music teacher, Carissa Long and art teacher, Audra Miller reached out and asked more than 27 artists in the area to help with the project.

Students interviewed the artist and decided which area of the arts they wanted to study. From there the students created their own unique form of art which is on display now at the Forum.

The project included all forms of the arts including visual and performing arts.  

