Gifts, monetary donations needed for CASA children - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gifts, monetary donations needed for CASA children

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A little more than 270 Texoma children, who have been abused or neglected, are under the care of Child Advocates - CASA of Red River.

These children are often displaced during the holiday season which makes Christmas time not as much fun. But CASA volunteer and employees do as much as they can to make sure these kids get a little something from Santa for Christmas.

They do reach out to the public for help during this time. Hannah Fryer, program director for CASA, said 270 children wrote out their Christmas wish list and organization and community members stepped up to be responsible for all but 46 kids.

"It's an awesome opportunity to provide a special and wonderful Christmas experience for a child who may never have known that before," Fryer said. 

To help make it easy for those who want to give, a local coffee shop is helping out to ensure the remaining 46 kids have their Christmas wish lists granted as well. 

The 46 who have not been chosen from the CASA tree have their names on a tree at the CASA building on Austin St. in downtown Wichita Falls. On December 8, those names will be available at Frank & Joe's Coffee House.

If you want to give it is as easy as swinging by the coffee shop next Friday and selecting an angel card or two, with the child's request. All gifts need to be left unwrapped. 

If you can't make it out to Frank & Joe's next Friday you can also drop off toys or money at the CASA office at 808 Austin St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301. You have until December 15th to donate.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Kushner directed Flynn to contact Russians, according to reports

    Kushner directed Flynn to contact Russians, according to reports

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-01 14:23:09 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-12-01 22:44:27 GMT

    Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond

    Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-12-01 22:21:00 GMT
    Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO)Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO)

    Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday. 

    Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday. 

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-12-01 20:30:19 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly