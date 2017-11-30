Gifts, monetary donations needed for CASA children

A little more than 270 Texoma children, who have been abused or neglected, are under the care of Child Advocates - CASA of Red River.

These children are often displaced during the holiday season which makes Christmas time not as much fun. But CASA volunteer and employees do as much as they can to make sure these kids get a little something from Santa for Christmas.

They do reach out to the public for help during this time. Hannah Fryer, program director for CASA, said 270 children wrote out their Christmas wish list and organization and community members stepped up to be responsible for all but 46 kids.

"It's an awesome opportunity to provide a special and wonderful Christmas experience for a child who may never have known that before," Fryer said.

To help make it easy for those who want to give, a local coffee shop is helping out to ensure the remaining 46 kids have their Christmas wish lists granted as well.

The 46 who have not been chosen from the CASA tree have their names on a tree at the CASA building on Austin St. in downtown Wichita Falls. On December 8, those names will be available at Frank & Joe's Coffee House.

If you want to give it is as easy as swinging by the coffee shop next Friday and selecting an angel card or two, with the child's request. All gifts need to be left unwrapped.

If you can't make it out to Frank & Joe's next Friday you can also drop off toys or money at the CASA office at 808 Austin St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301. You have until December 15th to donate.

