YMCA introduces new Wall of Stars display

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX

The YMCA of Wichita Falls started a new project that could become a unique Christmas gift and last for generations.

Organizers are selling stars that can be engraved to honor a loved one.

"The wall of stars will be a new display in our fabulous new facility and it will have some children at the bottom of it with stars above the kids," Noel Filer, YMCA mission advancement director, said. "The sky will be filled with names of people who are cherished loved ones."

Four sizes are available; mini, small, medium and large and prices can range anywhere between $150 to $1,000.

Filer said all the funds will go to help build their new facility at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA branch. You can place your order by calling YMCA at 940-322-7816 or visiting YMCA's webpage.

