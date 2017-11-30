Wichita Falls Regional Airport hosts Fur Flying 2.0 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Regional Airport hosts Fur Flying 2.0

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Members of the community had the opportunity to save two lives Thursday morning at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport for the Fur Flying 2.0 event.

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Department and Texas Blood Institute participated in this event to help save some lives. 

Cortney Schaefer, the airport operations supervisor, said they hosted this event in hope Texomans would come adopt and donate blood.

"We are going to save someone lives by donating blood and we're also going to save a dog or a cat or even a rabbits life," Schaefer said."So it's benefiting everyone involved."

Animal services were also providing microchips and issued city licenses. Other city entities that participated were the water department and the health department 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Kushner directed Flynn to contact Russians, according to reports

    Kushner directed Flynn to contact Russians, according to reports

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-01 14:23:09 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-12-01 22:44:27 GMT

    Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond

    Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-12-01 22:21:00 GMT
    Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO)Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO)

    Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday. 

    Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday. 

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-12-01 20:30:19 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly