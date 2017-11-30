Wichita Falls Regional Airport hosts Fur Flying 2.0

Members of the community had the opportunity to save two lives Thursday morning at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport for the Fur Flying 2.0 event.

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Department and Texas Blood Institute participated in this event to help save some lives.

Cortney Schaefer, the airport operations supervisor, said they hosted this event in hope Texomans would come adopt and donate blood.

"We are going to save someone lives by donating blood and we're also going to save a dog or a cat or even a rabbits life," Schaefer said."So it's benefiting everyone involved."

Animal services were also providing microchips and issued city licenses. Other city entities that participated were the water department and the health department

