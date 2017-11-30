Second round of Patterson Gives Back Project winners announced

Some area schools walked away with some serious cash thanks to the Patterson Gives Back Project.

Thursday's winners were part of the second-round of the project which allows districts and individual schools to submit an idea, need, or want.

Those proposals are then voted on by the community and a committee.

The winners were announced and prizes were awarded on Thursday morning. The funds will help each school continue its efforts.

A full list of winners can be found below.

High School:

1st place: Hirschi High School- Developing Future Community Leaders with Positive Behavior Intervention Systems

2nd place: WFISD High Schools- High-Quality CPR

Middle School:

1st Place: Kirby Middle School- Google Certified

2nd Place: Graham Junior High- Wobble for Success

Committee Choice- Seymour Middle School- Seymour STEM

Elementary School:

1st Place: Woodland Elementary School (Graham)- Project Student Voice

2nd Place: Electra Elementary- STEM for All

Committee Choice #1: Haynes Northwest Academy- Makerspace of Bust!

Committee Choice #2: Lamar Elementary- Boys with Purpose/Ladies with Leadership

