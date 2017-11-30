Democrat files to run for Wichita Co. Commissioner seat

A new candidate is on the ballot for the Wichita Co. Commissioner Precinct 4 seat.

Catie Robinson filed on Thursday afternoon at the Wichita Co. Democratic Headquarters. Robinson has a bachelor's in Criminal Justice and Sociology as well as a Master's of Arts in Government.

Robinson came to Wichita Falls with her two daughters and husband who serves in the U.S. Air Force. She works with the League of Women Voters.

"I'm a progressive. I bring a different point of view. I feel like it's important to have multiple points of view in government so that everyone feels that their voice(s) are being heard," Robinson said.

The primary election is in March. Election day will be in November of 2018.

