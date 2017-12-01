Mustang women win LSC opener, men fall to TSU

Midwestern State turned up the defensive intensity and received a lift from junior Chelsea Adams to cruise past Tarleton State 66-56 in its Lone Star Conference opener Thursday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The junior transfer from Hill College scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half with 10 of those in the first period to help the Mustangs establish a comfortable 7-point edge the half.



Midwestern kept the defensive clamps on limiting the TexAnns to a season-low 28.6-percent shooting night.



The Mustangs flexed their depth with all 14 players seeing action and 12 hitting the scoring column as the team improved to 4-2 on the season.



Sophomore guard Courtney Kerr drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to push the MSU advantage to 31-24 as the Mustangs led by as many as 14 points down the stretch.



Senior guard Whitney Taylor joined Adams in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting including her 121st career 3-pointer, while sophomore guard Mica Schneider came off of the bench to record season highs with nine points and six rebounds.



Junior guard Chelcie Kizart delivered a solid all-around performance with six points, six rebounds and five assists in her first start of the season, while fellow point guard Jasmine Richardson had six points, four assists and two steals off of the bench.



Sophomore Mackenzie Hailey had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to pace Tarleton State which fell to 3-3.

Midwestern State battles Texas A&M-Commerce in Lone Star Conference play Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. The Lions improved to 4-3 Thursday night with a 79-69 overtime win at Cameron.

Men go cold in loss to rival Texans

Devante Pullum scored a team-high 16 points and dished out seven assists as Midwestern State piled up plenty of positive statistics against rival Tarleton State Thursday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The senior guard was also the ringleader producing half of MSU's steals as the Mustangs produced 22 points off of the Texans' 17 turnovers leading to a 10-4 edge in fast break points. Pullum also played a hand in holding LSC leading scorer Corinthian Ramsey without a field goal.



The Mustangs hustled for 20 offensive rebounds, but in the end it was bad shooting night that sealed a third consecutive loss as Tarleton claimed the Lone Star Conference opener 73-59 in front of 1,475 fans.



MSU shot a season low 31.2 percent in what was also a season-low scoring output as the Mustangs fell to 2-6 on the season.



Behind a 22-point, 11-board performance by sophomore Josh Hawley, Tarleton State shot 63.6 percent from the field in the second half to pull away after the teams battled through a tightly contested opening half.



The Texans scored the first eight points of the second half to push the lead to double digits after Nosa Ebomwonyi followed an Anthony Davis 3-pointer with a driving layup for a 38-27 lead 3 1/2 minutes after the intermission.



Midwestern pulled back to within eight points on a Charles Callier 3-pointer with 15:17 to go, but it would get no closer as the Texans would lead by as many as 16 points.



Senior forward Nick Powell scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds in 23 minutes off of the bench, while senior guard Brandon Neel notched seven points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes.



Midwestern State lost for the fourth consecutive time against the Texans which matches TSU's longest winning streak in its series against the Mustangs. MSU still holds a 47-30 overall edge.

Midwestern State takes on unbeaten Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Reggie Reid's jumper with 8 seconds to go lifted the Lions to a 69-68 win over Cameron Thursday night at Aggie Gym as the A&M-C improved to 6-0 under first-year coach Jaret von Rosenberg.

