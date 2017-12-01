City council to talk funding for Owens Corning expansion - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

City council to talk funding for Owens Corning expansion

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council will consider spending $1.6 million of 4A funds on an Owens Corning expansion. 

The expansion would include purchasing the old FedEx building on Randy Drive and Burkburnett Road. 

This project is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the area with pay ranging from $19 to $44 an hour. 

