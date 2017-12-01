Sizzling With 6: Gypsy Kit Peanut Shrimp & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Ingredients

4 oz, Uncooked shrimp peeled & deveined

1 large, Egg

1 clove, Garlic, raw

0.25 cup chopped, Carrots, raw

0.25 cup, Broccoli

1 cup (85g), Cauliflower Pearls

1 tbsp(s), Liquid Amino Acid

2 stalk green onions

2 tbsp, Peanut Butter

2 tbsp(s), Warm Water

1 tsp, Liquid Amino Acid

Nutrition Facts

Servings 1.0

Amount Per Serving Calories 378 % Daily Value *

Total Fat 22 g 33 %

Saturated Fat 4 g 20 %

Monounsaturated Fat 2 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 1 g

Trans Fat 0 g

Cholesterol 336 mg 112 %

Sodium 2317 mg 97 %

Potassium 567 mg 16 %

Total Carbohydrate 20 g 7 %

Dietary Fiber 6 g 26 %

Sugars 7 g

Protein 33 g 67 %

Vitamin A 135 %

Vitamin C 100 %

Calcium 9 %

Iron 14

