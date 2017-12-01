Sizzling With 6: Gypsy Kit Peanut Shrimp & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Ingredients
4 oz, Uncooked shrimp peeled & deveined
1 large, Egg
1 clove, Garlic, raw
0.25 cup chopped, Carrots, raw
0.25 cup, Broccoli
1 cup (85g), Cauliflower Pearls
1 tbsp(s), Liquid Amino Acid
2 stalk green onions
2 tbsp, Peanut Butter
2 tbsp(s), Warm Water
1 tsp, Liquid Amino Acid
Nutrition Facts
Servings 1.0
Amount Per Serving Calories 378 % Daily Value *
Total Fat 22 g 33 %
Saturated Fat 4 g 20 %
Monounsaturated Fat 2 g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1 g
Trans Fat 0 g
Cholesterol 336 mg 112 %
Sodium 2317 mg 97 %
Potassium 567 mg 16 %
Total Carbohydrate 20 g 7 %
Dietary Fiber 6 g 26 %
Sugars 7 g
Protein 33 g 67 %
Vitamin A 135 %
Vitamin C 100 %
Calcium 9 %
Iron 14
If you would like to take advantage of our Sizzling With 6 deal with Gypsy Kit where you can spend just $10 to get $20 worth of gift cards, click here.
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.