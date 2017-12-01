Windthorst Sausage Meal is this Sunday

On Sunday, you can eat until your heart's content at the Windthorst Sausage Meal.

It is hosted by the Knights of Columbus and takes place at the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Food will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under and you can buy it by the pound for $5.

