Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Stacy Ann Brackeen
White Female
DOB: 01-11-90 Blo/Blu
125 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Joseph Bernstein
White Male
DOB: 11-22-82 Bro/Blu
120 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Norman Wilson
Black Male
DOB: 08-25-53 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Driving While Intoxicated with Previous Convictions

Melissa Gonzales
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-19-78 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Samuel Hernandez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 05-07-68 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Driving While Intoxicated with 2 or More Previous Conviction

