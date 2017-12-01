The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Stacy Ann Brackeen

White Female

DOB: 01-11-90 Blo/Blu

125 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Joseph Bernstein

White Male

DOB: 11-22-82 Bro/Blu

120 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Norman Wilson

Black Male

DOB: 08-25-53 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Driving While Intoxicated with Previous Convictions

Melissa Gonzales

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-19-78 Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Samuel Hernandez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-07-68 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Driving While Intoxicated with 2 or More Previous Conviction

