Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council will consider spending $1.6 million of 4A funds on an Owens Corning expansion.
Jurors have found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.
