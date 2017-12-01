Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Duncan double homicide suspect denied bond

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO) Shane Josiah Kirk (Source: SCSO)
DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) -

A Duncan man will remain in the Stephens County Jail charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree. 

Shane Josiah Kirk, 31, has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan on Wednesday. 

Friday, during a bond hearing, a request for bond was denied. Kirk told the judge he wanted to represent himself. It was a statement the judge advised against. 

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities were called to the home in the 1400 block of Mimosa around 6:45 p.m. A caller said his wife and stepfather were dead. 

Dispatch received a second call from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kirk holding an infant child with another child standing next to him, in front of the home on Mimosa.
Kirk was taken into custody and put into the back of a patrol car at the scene. The children were placed in another unit with their grandmother.

The bodies of Jessica Kirk and Dennis Duncan were discovered inside. 

Shane Kirk, the children and Kirk's mother were taken to the Duncan Police Department for interviews.

During interviews with police, Kirk denied knowing who shot his wife and stepfather. His mother told authorities Kirk suffers from PTSD and recently had become increasingly agitated, paranoid and suspicious.

She said Kirk believed people were trying to hurt him. Kirk is not expected to make another appearance in court until February 2018.

