MILD WEEKEND

THE WEEKEND WEATHER IS STILL LOOKING WARM WITH 70's BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. WINDS WILL BE A LITTLE GUSTY AT TIMES OUT OF THE SOUTH. WE'LL STAY WARM INTO MONDAY, BUT THE TRANSITION TO A COOLER WEATHER PATTERN TAKES PLACE TUESDAY WITH 50S FOR HIGHS AND 20S AND 30S FOR LOWS MOST OF NEXT WEEK. UNFORTUNATELY, THERE'S NOT MUCH RAIN IN MY FORECAST.

KEN JOHNSON, FIRST ALERT CHIEF METEOROLOGIST