A few more warm days before a strong cold front

Ready for cooler air that will stick around? You'll have to wait a few more days as highs will stay in the 70s through Monday. We'll wake up Sunday morning to some clouds but should become more sunny than cloudy by the afternoon. Breezy southerly winds Sunday and Monday will help us warm up for the afternoons.

Monday is the transition day as we'll still be warm and windy before a cold front moves through. North of the Red River won't be as warm as the cold front moves through there first. Temperatures drop overnight with windy conditions now out of the north. We could see a brief shower from Duncan to Bowie late Monday but don't expect heavy rain. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and don't expect to warm up much on Tuesday with highs only near 50°F and mostly cloudy skies.

Dry and cool for the rest of the week with some overnight lows dipping below freezing.

- Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist

