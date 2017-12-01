One more warm day before winter arrives

If you enjoyed the warm and windy day we had today, well congratulations. We'll do it all over again tomorrow. Temperatures don't fall much tonight thanks to clouds and breezy southerly winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s yet again.

A cold front will sweep in from the northwest throughout the day on Monday and by Tuesday morning you'll notice the changes. Depending on cloud cover, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s as you head out the door. Clouds are expected to remain throughout the day on Tuesday and we'll struggle to make it out of the 40s later in the afternoon.

For the rest of the week, highs stay in the 50s until the weekend with 60s expected. Overnight lows will be near freezing for much of the week. A brief shower will be possible Monday evening from Stephens to Montague County but it'll be brief and won't amount to much rainfall.

- Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist

