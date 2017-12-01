Two more days of warm weather

Just two more days of mild, above average temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy with breezy winds out of the S 10-15 mph. Monday will be a similar story, except we will see the cold front move in late on Monday. This is the cold front that will bring the hint of cold Canadian air with it. Temperatures won't be frigid, but they will be much cooler. The high on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be at or below freezing. Winds will be gusty early Tuesday morning behind the front. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week.

- Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist

