WFPD adds incentive to trading card program

WFPD adds incentive to trading card program

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is adding an incentive to its police trading card program.

The department is now offering special coins to children who have collected 50 or more police trading cards.

All kids have to do is take all of their collected cards to Officer Timothy Johnson and they can score a special coin with the WFPD badge.

"It is a way to strengthen the community and the relationship between the officers and citizens," said officer Timothy Johnson. "This day in age the things you hear and see on social media, and read in the newspaper and the internet this is just one way we feel will strengthen that bond."

The department is giving out the coins through December 22 to any child who has 50 or more police trading cards.

Any parent whose child fits the criteria to get a coin can call officer Timothy Johnson with the WFPD at 940-720-5005 or email at timothy.johnson@wfpd.net

