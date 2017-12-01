Health department brings awareness of HIV and AIDS

Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...
Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.
American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.
Friday is a big night for four Texoma High Schools competing in the third round of playoffs. Munday is playing Muenster at Memorial Stadium. They met up about this time last year in the playoffs and Munday came out on top. Holliday left for Springtown shortly after their pep rally at 2:45 this afternoon.
Friday is a big night for four Texoma High Schools competing in the third round of playoffs. Munday is playing Muenster at Memorial Stadium. They met up about this time last year in the playoffs and Munday came out on top. Holliday left for Springtown shortly after their pep rally at 2:45 this afternoon.
Owens Corning is looking to expand and they're planning on doing it in Wichita Falls.
Owens Corning is looking to expand and they're planning on doing it in Wichita Falls.