Humane society offers tips on bringing pet home for Holidays

Humane society offers tips on bringing pet home for Holidays

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

The Humane Society of Wichita County has advice for those who have a pet on their Christmas wish list.

Officials said in the past, they have families adopt dogs and cats to take home for Christmas, only to have them returned a few months later.

They want families to be aware of the full responsibility before taking a pet home and make sure every pet is a right fit for a family before they go home for Christmas.

"We don't want this to be spur of the moment," said Executive Director of the Humane Society of Wichita County, Cheryl Miller.  "It's a lifelong commitment as long as you have your dog.  We want to make that happens."

The humane society said the best thing you can do is visit with the potential animal first. That way to can see if they will be a good fit for your family.

They also recommend doing research on breeds before you make a decision.

