Eagle Rail Services looking to expand in WF

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A rail company that's been in Wichita Falls since 2014 is looking to expand and asking the city to lend a helping hand.

Eagle Rail services are asking for $500,000 that will be used for improvements that will create a need for 32 more jobs.

After Eagle Rail Services moved to the Falls, the company had so much success it led to them doubling in size. That success is continuing as the company looks to add new rail tracks, a dual bridge crane, along with other equipment.

CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Henry Florsheim said helping these businesses expand is just as important as recruiting them to the area.

"It's another one of those that says okay how do we support our existing industry," Florsheim said. "Are there other opportunities to help them do more. Good news is that's cheaper to do than go out and find a company. It's just a part of economic development that we need to be working on."

The city funds would come from their Economic Development Corporation. Their board has already approved the money for the project and city council will vote on it Tuesday.

