Owens Corning moving portion of operation to WF

Owens Corning is looking to expand and they're planning on doing it in Wichita Falls. That means more manufacturing jobs for the city.

"They have a very productive facility here," CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said. "They knew that to move somewhere else they would have to train new staff from scratch. And they like the crew that they've got."

Owens Corning opened up a facility in Wichita Falls in 1977 and hired 40 employees. Now they are looking to consolidate their Brunswick, Maine plant with the one in Wichita Falls.

In a statement to Newschannel 6, Director of Communications at Owens Corning Todd Romain said the move will allow them to operate more efficiently and support the competitive supply of glass products to their customers who are located closer to Wichita Falls.

But they are asking the city for $1.6 million of 4A funds to move forward with expansion. Florsheim said if passed by the council it will lead to 50 additional jobs.

"We're just fortunate that the team that's been assembled here and the tools that have been put into place in Wichita Falls and Wichita County work."

One of Florsheim's concerns is having the workers to fill the jobs with unemployment at only three percent in Wichita Falls.

"We're not doing our key employers a service at all," he said. "We're doing them a big a dis-service if we don't focus on making this community one that makes it easier for them to attract workers here. The future of this community relies on our ability to attract and retain talent."

But Florsheim said, right now, the workforce is there and that's why companies continue to show interest in the Falls.

"To see it finally coming to fruition if we can make these last couple of pieces work, that's a big deal," Florsheim said. "That is a win for this community."

The salary for those 50 new jobs is expected to range from $19 an hour to $44 an hour.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved