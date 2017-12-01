Owens Corning moving portion of operation to WF - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Owens Corning moving portion of operation to WF

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Owens Corning Owens Corning
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Owens Corning is looking to expand and they're planning on doing it in Wichita Falls. That means more manufacturing jobs for the city.

"They have a very productive facility here," CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said. "They knew that to move somewhere else they would have to train new staff from scratch. And they like the crew that they've got."

Owens Corning opened up a facility in Wichita Falls in 1977 and hired 40 employees. Now they are looking to consolidate their Brunswick, Maine plant with the one in Wichita Falls.

In a statement to Newschannel 6, Director of Communications at Owens Corning Todd Romain said the move will allow them to operate more efficiently and support the competitive supply of glass products to their customers who are located closer to Wichita Falls.

But they are asking the city for $1.6 million of 4A funds to move forward with expansion. Florsheim said if passed by the council it will lead to 50 additional jobs.

"We're just fortunate that the team that's been assembled here and the tools that have been put into place in Wichita Falls and Wichita County work."

One of Florsheim's concerns is having the workers to fill the jobs with unemployment at only three percent in Wichita Falls.

"We're not doing our key employers a service at all," he said. "We're doing them a big a dis-service if we don't focus on making this community one that makes it easier for them to attract workers here. The future of this community relies on our ability to attract and retain talent."

But Florsheim said, right now, the workforce is there and that's why companies continue to show interest in the Falls.

"To see it finally coming to fruition if we can make these last couple of pieces work, that's a big deal," Florsheim said. "That is a win for this community."

The salary for those 50 new jobs is expected to range from $19 an hour to $44 an hour.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness

    In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness

    Saturday, December 2 2017 2:57 AM EST2017-12-02 07:57:43 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:49 AM EST2017-12-02 12:49:33 GMT

    Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...

    Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

  • American, pilots reach deal to avoid canceling flights

    American, pilots reach deal to avoid canceling flights

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-01 23:07:21 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:19 AM EST2017-12-02 11:19:27 GMT

    American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.

    American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.

  • Quick firing not an option in political sex-misconduct cases

    Quick firing not an option in political sex-misconduct cases

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-01 20:37:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-12-02 10:40:19 GMT

    When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

    When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

    •   
Powered by Frankly