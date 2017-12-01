Texoma Football Teams Head to Regional Playoffs - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma Football Teams Head to Regional Playoffs

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Friday is a big night for four Texoma High Schools competing in the third round of playoffs.

Munday is playing Muenster at Memorial Stadium. They met up about this time last year in the playoffs and Munday came out on top. 

Holliday left for Springtown shortly after their pep rally at 2:45 this afternoon. This is their deepest playoff run in the last six years. They play Gunter.

The Hirshi Huskies are making history. Gerrick Mckinney said it's been 18 years since they made it this far into playoffs. This is also his 18th birthday. 

"It's a great feeling for me, 18 years," Mckinney said. "I just turned 18 so I feel like this is destiny, it's supposed to happen and me and my brothers were ready."

Graham is playing Sweetwater in Abilene. 

Good luck to our Texoma schools. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness

    In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness

    Saturday, December 2 2017 2:57 AM EST2017-12-02 07:57:43 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:49 AM EST2017-12-02 12:49:33 GMT

    Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...

    Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

  • American, pilots reach deal to avoid canceling flights

    American, pilots reach deal to avoid canceling flights

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-01 23:07:21 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:19 AM EST2017-12-02 11:19:27 GMT

    American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.

    American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.

  • Quick firing not an option in political sex-misconduct cases

    Quick firing not an option in political sex-misconduct cases

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-01 20:37:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-12-02 10:40:19 GMT

    When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

    When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

    •   
Powered by Frankly