Texoma Football Teams Head to Regional Playoffs

Friday is a big night for four Texoma High Schools competing in the third round of playoffs.

Munday is playing Muenster at Memorial Stadium. They met up about this time last year in the playoffs and Munday came out on top.

Holliday left for Springtown shortly after their pep rally at 2:45 this afternoon. This is their deepest playoff run in the last six years. They play Gunter.

The Hirshi Huskies are making history. Gerrick Mckinney said it's been 18 years since they made it this far into playoffs. This is also his 18th birthday.

"It's a great feeling for me, 18 years," Mckinney said. "I just turned 18 so I feel like this is destiny, it's supposed to happen and me and my brothers were ready."

Graham is playing Sweetwater in Abilene.

Good luck to our Texoma schools.