Firefighter collapses battling fire near Bowie

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
The 15th annual Iowa Park Christmas Parade took place Saturday night.
The 15th annual Iowa Park Christmas Parade took place Saturday night.
A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.
A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.