Firefighter collapses battling fire near Bowie

A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.

Chief Doug Page, with the Bowie Fire Department, said it happened around 11:30 a.m off of State Highway 59 near Jimmerson Road, north of Bowie.

He said that firefighter collapsed on the scene, but Chief Page could not give any other details about what happened.

He was taken to Central Hospital of Bowie and later transferred to a hospital in Wise County.

He said there were two adults and a child inside the house at the time of the fire. They were able to make it out with no injuries.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss. The damage is estimated at about $60,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved