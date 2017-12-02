Fantasy of Lights 5K raises money for Texoma tradition

Over 100 runners and walkers of all ages laced up their shoes for the annual MSU Fantasy of Lights 5K fun run.

The run kicked at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art and routed around Sikes Lake.

There were a lot of festive costumes including an award for "best" and "worst" dressed.

Proceeds from will help keep the famous MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights that runs every year.

"We would not be able to keep this tradition alive without folks that are so dedicated and willing to support through donations," said coordinator Dirk Welch.

"I grew up in Henrietta," said Jason Slagle winner of worst dressed. "We would come to the big city to look at the lights every year."

After the race, kids and even some 4 legged friends got to sit down with Santa for a picture and tell him their Christmas list.

The university also had some of the new displays which let some transform into their favorite winter character.

