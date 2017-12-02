New Wichita Falls gun store confident of holiday sales

One new Wichita Falls gun store said they expect to see a large number of gun sales this Christmas.

Marksmen Firearms and Outfitters opened their doors for the first time Saturday with a crowd.

The manager has worked in the firearm industry for 4 years and is not surprised to hear about a high number of background checks being turned in for firearms purchases on Black Friday.

"Black Friday through Christmas is just crazy," said manager Brandon West. "Everyone is wanting a gift card or firearm. That is always what we see flying off the shelf."

The Mansfield based company opened a store in Wichita Falls because the owner grew up here and wanted to bring his store to his hometown.

