Craft fair benefits volunteer firefighters

It is a big weekend for Christmas shopping in Wichita Falls.

The 37th annual Volunteer Fire Department Arts and Crafts show kicked off Saturday.

Vendors from all over Texoma set up shop at the J.S. Bridwell Agriculture

Center selling everything to get you into the holiday spirit.

Proceeds from this event go toward helping the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department a cause one vendor said she is proud to support.

"We have the most respect for someone that will take the time to answer the calls and things," said Vickie Luttrell, co-owner of Painted Pony Market Place in Byers.

"We live in a rural area so we know that some places that all they have is their volunteers and we really need to get behind them and support them."

The annual craft fair runs until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved