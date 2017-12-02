Car crash in WF sends one to hospital

A car crash in Wichita Falls sends one person to the hospital Saturday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

Police say a white SUV was driving west on Kell and a blue truck was traveling north on Kemp.

Police say that the two vehicles than collided with each.

Officers say the driver of the truck may have run a red light.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

