Visitation held for victims of house fire

Services are being held today for two people who died in a house fire Monday in Wichita Falls.

Visitation for Tony Perez and his ten year old grandson Brian is taking place from 5 p.m to 6 p.m at the Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home on Midwestern Parkway.

Family members tell Newschannel 6 that Brian was raised by Tony and the two were very close.

The two were killed after the house they were in caught fire on Monday on Tradewinds Road in Wichita Falls.

