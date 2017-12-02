Visitation held for victims of house fire

Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
The 15th annual Iowa Park Christmas Parade took place Saturday night.
A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.
