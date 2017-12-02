HS Basketball tournament scores and highlights: Saturday

Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
HS Basketball scores and highlights: Saturday
HS Basketball scores and highlights: Saturday
MIdwestern State basketball highlights
MIdwestern State basketball highlights
Boys Girls Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
Boys Girls Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved