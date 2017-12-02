HS Basketball tournament scores and highlights: Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball tournament scores and highlights: Saturday

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Burkburnett boys introductions during the WF Claissic. / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett boys introductions during the WF Claissic. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

WF Classic - Wichita Falls 

Rider      56
Hirschi  67

Clay County Classic - Petrolia

White Deer  47 
Petrolia        73
PET: Lindy Alexander 31 pts

Iowa Park         41
#9 Windthorst  57
IP: Layni Chitwood 12 pts
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 13 pts

Holliday    45
Bellevue  38
HOL: Harrigal 15 pts
BEL: Simpson 15 pts

Olney            51 
White Deer  39
OLN: Montgomery 18 pts

#7 Era      54
Bellevue   19

#9 Windthorst 59
Holliday           41
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 26 pts
HOL: Bree Zellers 18 pts,


Valley View Tournament

Nocona        59
Blue Ridge 30
NOC: Emma Meekins 24 pts, Averee Kleinhans  21 pts

Guthrie Tournament 

Consolation Championship

Benjamin   59
Shamrock  25
BEN: Brooke Jones 25 pts, Myca Flowers 18 pts

Saint Jo Tournament 

Prairie Valley  50
Tioga              41

Gold-Burg    34
Saint Jo JV  14

Boys


WF Classic - Wichita Falls

City View   45
WCS          39

Olney       26
Poolville   52

OKC Storm  69
Burkburnett  88

Graham  55
Rider       73  

Coppell          59
#15 Hirschi   52
F/OT

Gayno Shelton Classic - Bowie

North Lamar  23
#1 Bowie      59 

Sanger Tournament

3rd Place 

Frisco Independence 47
#7 Nocona                 50
NOC: Riley McCasland 15 pts, Jose Ogeda 18 pts, Cade Breeze 12 pts

Chillicothe Tournament

Consolation Championship

Silverton              30
Wichita Christian 70

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly