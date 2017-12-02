MSU Basketball Roundup

Midwestern State finishes strong to beat Texas A&M-Commerce, go to 2-0 in LSC play

Midwestern State survived a solid body blow from Texas A&M-Commerce before delivering its own knockout punch to claim a 69-66 Lone Star Conference win Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The Mustangs (5-2) won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2014-15.



Senior Whitney Taylor buried four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 14 points, but it was her back-at-ya triple with 2:56 to play that allowed the Mustangs to regain the lead after the Lions used an 11-2 run to claim a 54-50 lead on a pair of Princess Davis free throws with 7:34 to play.



The Mustangs quickly answered as Avery Queen and Mica Schneider hit consecutive layups following Liz Cathcart's 1-of-2 trip to the foul line as MSU re-established a 55-54 lead with 4:36 to go.



The teams exchanged the advantage two more times before A&M-Commerce's Melanie Ransom buried a 3 with 3:06 to go to give the visitors a 59-57 edge, but Taylor had the answer.



Junior guard Chelcie Kizart scored a season-best 10 points in her second consecutive start as the St. Paul, Minn. native dished out four assists and made two steals.



Schneider matched a season-high for the second straight outing with nine points and two steals including a pair of clutch buckets late in the fourth period.



Queen and Micheline Mercelita tallied seven points each.



Brianna Wise poured in 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting with two 3-pointers to pace Texas A&M-Commerce which fell to 4-4 and 1-1.



Unbeaten Lions shoot lights out in 95-77 win over Midwestern State.

Senior forward Nick Powell put a shooting show in the first half knocking down five 3-pointers to help Midwestern State establish a 15-point lead.



But Texas A&M-Commerce put on an offensive clinic in the second half to remain unbeaten at 7-0 running away with a 95-77 win Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The Lions went 22-of-28 from the floor in the second half including 16 layups good for 78.6 shooting percentage. A&M-C hit 14 of its last 15 shots over the last 10 minutes of the game. The only miss was tipped in.



Meanwhile, Midwestern State went ice cold from the field after Devante Pullum's layup gave the Mustangs a 36-22 lead with 6:12 to go in the first half.



MSU connected on three of its next 29 shots over the next 18 minutes of the game as its 14-point advantage turned into a 68-51 deficit with seven minutes to play.



That's all after the Mustangs rode Powell's hot start to a 14-point advantage after the Henrietta native knocked in his 16th and 17th point at the charity stripe to give the Mustangs a 31-17 lead 13 minutes into the opening half. He would finish with the same 17 points.



Texas A&M-Commerce's balanced attack resulted in six players in double figures as junior guard Reggie Reid dished out a game-high 14 assists finishing while scoring 12 points of his own.



Junior forward Trey Conrod led the way with a game-high 23 points, while senior forward Joseph Williams-Powell also had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.



Srdan Budimir (16 points), Dorian Armstrong (11 points, 9 rebounds) and Willie Rooks (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Lions.



Senior Brandon Neel scored 19 points to pace the Mustangs, while Josh Huntley (10 points, six rebounds) and Pullum (10 points, 9 assists) contributed in the scoring column for MSU.



Midwestern State feel to 2-7 on the season and to 0-2 in league play.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

