Christmas in Nocona draws hundreds

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce invited Santa Claus to its Christmas in Nocona held on Saturday.

Hundreds of children came out to enjoy the festivities and of course meet the man of the hour.

“I've raised children here and they're grown and they got to do the same and to watch that tradition continue.” said Michelle Fenoglio, the VP of the city’s chamber of commerce.

She said it is something she never wants to see go away.

There was plenty of ways to enjoy the Christmas magic in Nocona. Like pictures with Santa, music, and of course the parade.

After the parade, there was some seafood served up at the Fireman's Fish Fry.

