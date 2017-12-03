Iowa Park Christmas Parade lights up the town

The 15th annual Iowa Park Christmas Parade took place Saturday night.

The yuletide fun was hosted by the city’s fire department.

More than 40 floats brought Christmas cheer to the hundreds who lined up for this Texoma tradition.

Little Matthew Hogan was one of those and says all the lights and music remind him of the holiday season.

Santa Claus came out and even stuck around to greet the children and hand out refreshments after the parade.

