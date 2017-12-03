Clay County holding Christmas parade and fun run

The city of Henrietta and the Clay County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to race around the county courthouse and enjoy the Clay County Christmas parade.

This event is going on Sunday, December 3 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Please come dressed in your best reindeer garb.

There will be a prize for the best dressed runners in both the 5k and 1 mile categories.

Antlers must be worn during the race and when crossing the finish line to receive a prize.

Registration begins at noon and the 1 mile starts at 2:30 p.m. The 5k will start at 3 p.m.

After the race, stick around to enjoy the parade and other events.

There will be activities such as a live nativity, bounce houses, face painting and much more.

The parade itself will begin at 6 p.m.

