Two people taken to the hospital after WF car crash - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two people taken to the hospital after WF car crash

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:RNN Texoma) (Source:RNN Texoma)
(Source:RNN Texoma) (Source:RNN Texoma)
(Source:RNN Texoma) (Source:RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A car crash in Wichita Falls sends two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m, a van was going southbound on FaIrway and a silver car was traveling eastbound on Johnson Road and went to turn on Fairway. A third vehicle was sitting at the stoplight.

That's when the van went through the intersection and struck the silver car causing a chain reaction and also hitting the third vehicle.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump lashes out at own FBI in a series of tweets

    Trump lashes out at own FBI in a series of tweets

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:18 AM EST2017-12-03 13:18:22 GMT
    Sunday, December 3 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-12-03 23:39:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...

    President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery of anti-Trump messages.

  • After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-02 23:28:07 GMT
    Sunday, December 3 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-03 23:19:17 GMT

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

  • Crews working to contain large grass fire near Sunset

    Crews working to contain large grass fire near Sunset

    Sunday, December 3 2017 6:14 PM EST2017-12-03 23:14:00 GMT
    (Source:RNN)(Source:RNN)

    Firefighters are working to contain a large grass fire in southern Montague county near the town of Sunset.

    Firefighters are working to contain a large grass fire in southern Montague county near the town of Sunset.

    •   
Powered by Frankly