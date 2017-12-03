Two people taken to the hospital after WF car crash

A car crash in Wichita Falls sends two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m, a van was going southbound on FaIrway and a silver car was traveling eastbound on Johnson Road and went to turn on Fairway. A third vehicle was sitting at the stoplight.

That's when the van went through the intersection and struck the silver car causing a chain reaction and also hitting the third vehicle.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

