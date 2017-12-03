Funeral for victims of house fire on Monday

The funeral for a Wichita Falls man and his ten year old grandson who lost their lives in a house fire last week is being held Monday.

The fire happened last Monday at a house on Tradewinds Road.

The service for Tony Perez and his ten year old grandson Brian is at 10 a.m Monday, December 4th at Life Church on Seymour Highway.

Family members tell Newschannel 6 that Brian was raised by Tony and the two were very close.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved