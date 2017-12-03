Crews working to contain large grass fire near Sunset

President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery of anti-Trump messages.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
Firefighters are working to contain a large grass fire in southern Montague county near the town of Sunset.
Firefighters are working to contain a large grass fire in southern Montague county near the town of Sunset.
The funeral for a Wichita Falls man and his ten year old grandson who lost their lives in a house fire last week is being held Monday.
The funeral for a Wichita Falls man and his ten year old grandson who lost their lives in a house fire last week is being held Monday.
A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.
A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.