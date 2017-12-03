Crews working to contain large grass fire near Sunset - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crews working to contain large grass fire near Sunset

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
SUNSET. TX(RNN Texoma) -

Firefighters are working to contain a large grass fire in southern Montague county near the town of Sunset.

Information is limited at this time.

The Fire Chief with the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department says he will provide more information when it becomes available.

