Lawton soccer team competes at 3v3 National tournament - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lawton soccer team competes at 3v3 National tournament

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:Amanda Brandenburg) (Source:Amanda Brandenburg)
LAWTON, OK(RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton soccer team is among the best in the nation in 3v3 after placing in the top three in their age group at Nationals.

ECL United won regionals this summer in Edmond and that qualified them to head to Nationals over the Thanksgiving weekend.

That's where the top 25 teams across the country in their division competed against each other.

At just 10 years old, these girls have accomplished more than most teams across the country. Lillian Smith says it wasn't easy to get there.

"We had a lot of fun," said Smith. "The fact that we got to be in Nashville was really awesome."

The 3-v-3 game is a little different than regular soccer, maybe even harder because there's more running on a shorter field.

"It's on a U8 field," said Reese Brandenburg. "Instead of throw ins, you kick it in. There's no offside and there's a box you can't go in."

Dasia Givens says they learned a lot more about soccer, even from the teams they played against.

"We played a lot of good teams and they were really fast and had good ball control," said Givens. "Just some of the some stuff that they did, like how they talked, passed, got open and ran without the ball was a really good (learning) experience."

Masen Cortez says their secret to winning games and playing good on the field is their team chemistry off the field.

"It's a great group of girls and I don't know how to explain it, but there's different words for all of them because they're all different and special," said Cortez.

When they weren't scoring goals on the field, they were sightseeing around Nashville.

"I had a lot of fun and then we got to go see the Grand Ole Opry when we had free time," said Avery Doughty. "It was really fun."

Ella Isaksen says they hope to compete in more 3v3 national tournaments. She says the sport isn't just a hobby to their team, it's their passion.

"Soccer is just like one of the main parts of my life," said Isaksen.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump lashes out at own FBI in a series of tweets

    Trump lashes out at own FBI in a series of tweets

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:18 AM EST2017-12-03 13:18:22 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 12:19 AM EST2017-12-04 05:19:30 GMT

    President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...

    President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery of anti-Trump messages.

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 12:19 AM EST2017-12-04 05:19:23 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

  • After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-02 23:28:07 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 12:19 AM EST2017-12-04 05:19:09 GMT

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly