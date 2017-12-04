The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Robbie James Dodelin, 31, is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Dodelin stands five feet nine inches and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest by Friday it could earn you $500 in cash.

