Manhunt Monday

A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.
Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road.
An investigation into the allegations began in December 2016 when a report was made to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
On the east side of Lake Arrowhead is a standalone box that reads, "If you need it, take it." "It is just something we could do to make things better for all of us," said Paul Spilman, president of the Lake Arrowhead Community Association. The Association and the Arrowhead Baptist church got the idea for a blessing box when looking for a way to give back to the community. They were inspired by the current blessing boxes in Wichita Falls and the success they had....
