WF man accused of stealing cookies, house shoes and checks from home

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he stole a pair of house shoes, a bag of cookies, and a book of checks.

The call came into the police department around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Covington in reference to a burglary of a habitation.

The victim told police a black man, wearing a camouflaged shirt, walked into their home and began picking up things and then walked back out.

Officers found the suspect, Shawn Bonner, 37, in the area. Bonner was wearing a black pair of house shoes, a large bag of cookies and a book of checks.

The victim told police all those items came from their residence. The victim said Bonner did not have permission to enter the home or take the property.

Bonner was arrested and taken to the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Burglary of a Habitation. His bond has been set at $10,000.

