Locations for Dec. 9 WF runoff election

On December 9 Wichita Falls residents will hit the polls to decide the next City Councilor At-Large.
Residents will vote in their designated precinct rather than voting centers due to it being a city-run election. Here is a list of the voting locations:
- Voting Location 1: Crockett Elementary, 3015 Avenue I
- Voting Location 2: Booker T. Washington Elementary, 1300 Harding St.
- Voting Location 3: Fowler Elementary, 5100 Ridgecrest Dr.
- Voting Location 4: Texas Department of Public Safety, 1601 Southwest Pkwy.
- Voting Location 5: City View Junior/Senior High, 1600 City View Dr.
- Voting Location 6: Midwestern State University Hardin Administration Building, 3410 Taft Blvd.
If you have questions, you are encouraged to call Wichita Falls City Clerk, Tracy Norr, at (940)-761-7409.
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".
November was tied for the 14th driest on record in Wichita Falls and 11th driest in Lawton.
Early voting for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large seat continues through Tuesday night. As of Monday morning, 1,313 people had cast their ballots early.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District wants its residents to live a healthy lifestyle.
