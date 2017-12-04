Locations for Dec. 9 WF runoff election

On December 9 Wichita Falls residents will hit the polls to decide the next City Councilor At-Large.

Residents will vote in their designated precinct rather than voting centers due to it being a city-run election. Here is a list of the voting locations:

- Voting Location 1: Crockett Elementary, 3015 Avenue I

- Voting Location 2: Booker T. Washington Elementary, 1300 Harding St.

- Voting Location 3: Fowler Elementary, 5100 Ridgecrest Dr.

- Voting Location 4: Texas Department of Public Safety, 1601 Southwest Pkwy.

- Voting Location 5: City View Junior/Senior High, 1600 City View Dr.

- Voting Location 6: Midwestern State University Hardin Administration Building, 3410 Taft Blvd.

If you have questions, you are encouraged to call Wichita Falls City Clerk, Tracy Norr, at (940)-761-7409.

