Nocona man dies following crash in Montague Co.

A Nocona man was killed following an accident in Montague County on Friday morning.

DPS officials said around 10:40 a.m. Jeff Holland Tomkins, 48, was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Troopers said Tomkins was traveling north on U.S. 287 between Bowie and Bellevue when his vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle hit a concrete culvert before hitting a tree head-on at highway speed according to authorities.

Officials said the preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts indicate Tomkins may have suffered a medical problem before the accident. Tomkins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

