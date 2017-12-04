Nocona man dies following crash in Montague Co. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nocona man dies following crash in Montague Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
MONTAGUE COUNTY,TX (KAUZ) -

A Nocona man was killed following an accident in Montague County on Friday morning. 

DPS officials said around 10:40 a.m. Jeff Holland Tomkins, 48, was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Troopers said Tomkins was traveling north on U.S. 287 between Bowie and Bellevue when his vehicle left the roadway. 

The vehicle hit a concrete culvert before hitting a tree head-on at highway speed according to authorities.

Officials said the preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts indicate Tomkins may have suffered a medical problem before the accident. Tomkins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

