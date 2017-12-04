Man arrested for alleged assault of 6-year-old

A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Sunday and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

An investigation into the allegations began in December 2016 when a report was made to the Wichita Falls Police Department. The mother of the victim said her daughter has been sexually assaulted by Grady Alex Tettleton, 19.

The mother told police the alleged abuse took place during a two month period at the end of 2015 when Tettleton was in close contact with the victim who was 6 to 7 years old at the time.

The victim's mother told police her daughter said Tettleton touched her inappropriately and took inappropriate photos of her with his cell phone. Tettleton was 17 years old at the time of these alleged incidents.

The victim was taken to Patsy's House for a forensic interview. During the interview, the victim gave consistent details of what her mother had described to police.

Following the interviews, a warrant for Tettleton's arrest was issued in March 2017. Tettleton was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Sunday, December 3. His bond is set at $75,000.

