Man arrested for alleged assault of 6-year-old - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested for alleged assault of 6-year-old

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Grady Tettleton (Source: WCSO) Grady Tettleton (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Sunday and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 

An investigation into the allegations began in December 2016 when a report was made to the Wichita Falls Police Department. The mother of the victim said her daughter has been sexually assaulted by Grady Alex Tettleton, 19. 

The mother told police the alleged abuse took place during a two month period at the end of 2015 when Tettleton was in close contact with the victim who was 6 to 7 years old at the time. 

The victim's mother told police her daughter said Tettleton touched her inappropriately and took inappropriate photos of her with his cell phone. Tettleton was 17 years old at the time of these alleged incidents.

The victim was taken to Patsy's House for a forensic interview. During the interview, the victim gave consistent details of what her mother had described to police. 

Following the interviews, a warrant for Tettleton's arrest was issued in March 2017. Tettleton was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Sunday, December 3. His bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:39 AM EST2017-12-04 14:39:24 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-12-04 20:09:48 GMT

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-12-04 20:09:24 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

  • Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

    Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

    Monday, December 4 2017 2:17 PM EST2017-12-04 19:17:51 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road. 

    Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly