Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

Crews cleaned up what was left of several grass fires on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road.

Officials said the fires burned six to ten acres of land in the area. The fire is still under investigation. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we work to learn more.

