Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
PLEASANT VALLEY, TX (KAUZ) -

Crews cleaned up what was left of several grass fires on Monday afternoon. 

Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road. 

Officials said the fires burned six to ten acres of land in the area. The fire is still under investigation. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we work to learn more. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:39 AM EST2017-12-04 14:39:24 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-12-04 20:09:48 GMT

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-12-04 20:09:24 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

  • Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

    Grass fire burns several acres in Wichita Co.

    Monday, December 4 2017 2:17 PM EST2017-12-04 19:17:51 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road. 

    Around 12:20 p.m. Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Old Iowa Park Road and Peterson Road. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly