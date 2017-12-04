Family, friends attend services for house fire victims

A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".
November was tied for the 14th driest on record in Wichita Falls and 11th driest in Lawton.
Early voting for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large seat continues through Tuesday night. As of Monday morning, 1,313 people had cast their ballots early.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District wants its residents to live a healthy lifestyle.
