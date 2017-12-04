Family, friends attend services for house fire victims

Family and friends said their final goodbyes Monday morning to Tony Perez, 85, and Brian Perez Jr., 10.

Both lost their lives last week in a house fire on Tradewinds Rd. caused by a space heater placed too close to combustibles.

Victoria Perez, Tony’s daughter, said one thing she will miss the most is her father’s laughter and the big hugs Brian would give her every time she would visit.

Family members say both will be remembered for their positive attitude. Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo will have more on this story.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved