WFPD: Pair spends nearly $1,200 with stolen debit, credit cards

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars accused of using stolen credit and debit cards to make several purchases in October.

On October 7 officers with the WFPD were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Trigg Lane in reference to a vehicle burglary. The victim told police her purse had been stolen out of her car.

The victim said the stolen items included a Wells Fargo debit card, Wells Fargo credit card and First Bank debit card. It was discovered that all three cards had been used to make several fraudulent purchases totally nearly $1,200.

Surveillance footage from one of the businesses showed two women using the cards and a suspect vehicle. A records check of the vehicle showed it was rented by a Rebecca Bolf also known as Rebecca Henson-Bolf, 47.

On November 16, a detective went to Henson Auto Salvage in an attempt to follow up with the suspect but employees said she was not there. The detective showed the photo of the two suspects to the employees in hopes of identifying the second suspect.

The employees said they did not know her by name but knew she lived on Locke Lane. Detectives went to the area and stopped a woman at the mailbox and showed her the same photo of the suspects and she said she knew one woman lived on that street and told them the address.

The detectives made contact with the second suspect, Cindy Henderson, who confessed to using the victim's cards with Rebecca Henson-Bolf. A warrant for Henson-Bolf's arrest was issued on November 20.

She was arrested and charged with Credit or Debit Card Abuse on December 2. Henson-Bolf is in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $10,000 bond.

