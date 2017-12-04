BIG CHANGES

A cold front will blast through this evening, bringing an end to the warm weather. Showers and storms will develop along the front, but not until it gets just south and east of us. It will be a close call however. North winds will make it feel more like winter Wednesday with temperatures likely staying in the 40s throughout the day. The wind will make it feel more like 30s for most of the day. A weather disturbance will bring clouds and even some light rain/snow to our west Tuesday night into Wednesday, but we should stay mainly dry and snow free.

Sunshine returns with seasonal temperatures from Wednesday and beyond.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist