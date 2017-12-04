Family, friends say final goodbye to house fire victims

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on the city's south side.

Family members released the name of the two who lost their lives this morning's in a house fire on Tradewinds Rd. Family members were stopping by throughout the day still in shock.

Family members and friends gathered together on Monday to say goodbye to two people killed in a Wichita Falls house fire last week.

Life Church on Seymour Hwy was filled with friends and family members Monday morning to remember and honor the lives of Brian Perez,10, and his great-grandfather Tony Perez, 85.

"You could never see one without the other," Laura Faiai, Tony's granddaughter said. "They were inseparable. They did everything together. He was really the only parent that he had. It was just a special bond."

Victoria Perez, Tony's daughter, said her father was very active for his age. She said one thing she will never forget is his laughter.

"He loved the flea markets and he loved garage selling," Victoria said. "I can barely do those things now. I get tired but he just kept going."

Brian was described as a smart boy filled with energy. Family members say he loved to play with his cousins and dreaded summer vacation because he liked going to school.

"He was extremely smart," Candice Armey, Brian's aunt said. "He would pull me aside and say Tia look what I got, look at this new DS.' I would say, 'where did you get that from?' and he would say 'It's free. All I had to do is pay shipping and handling."

Victoria said her father and mother, Mary Perez, adopted Brian when he was a baby. In 2015 Mary passed away and during those difficult times their bond grew stronger and they became inseparable.

"God knows everything. He knew that so he took him at the same time," Victoria said.

Both were killed after a fire that investigators say was started by a space heater placed too close to combustibles.

